हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP leader Sambit Patra slams Congress, says party insulting Hinduism

He said that people know the Congress' real face and will give them a befitting reply.

BJP leader Sambit Patra slams Congress, says party insulting Hinduism

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress accusing it of insulting Hinduism as part of its "designed conspiracy to demean" the culture of India and warned Rahul Gandhi against it.

The attack comes after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter that "Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva" ideology is "dividing" the country. "This "Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva" ideology is dividing our country. We need unity, not uniformity," Tharoor tweeted.

Reacting to it, Patra said, "Today, Tharoor's tweet is very objectionable. We consider his comments as of the Congress party because he is blue-eyed boy of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress always endorses what Shashi Tharoor says."

He said that people know the Congress' real face and will give them a befitting reply.

The BJP had attacked the Congress MP on Wednesday as well, following his tweet that took apparent dig at its leaders, including Uttar Pradesh 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after they took a dip at 'Sangam'.

"This is not accidental misadventure (Tharoor's comments). This is designed conspiracy to demean the culture of India. Congress leaders are insulting Hinduism as part of a designed conspiracy," Patra alleged.

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP leader also alleged that the party's only policy is to divide the country. "This is the same Shashi Tharoor who recently insulted the Kumbh. On July 18, 2018, coined the word Hindu Taliban," he said. 

with PTI inputs

Tags:
BJPSambit PatraCongressHinduism
Next
Story

President Ram Nath Kovind hails Rafale jets, says they will improve IAF's strike capability

Must Watch

Deshhit: Government to present farmers with big plans this budget

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close