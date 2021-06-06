हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother booked for allegedly stealing relief material

The FIR also said that the BJP leaders used armed central forces in the alleged theft. 

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari have been booked for allegedly stealing relief material from the Purba Midnapore's Kanthi Municipality office in West Bengal. 

The police said that an FIR has been lodged against the Adhikari brothers on the complaint submitted by Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board, at Kanthi Police Station on June 1.

"On 29 May 2021 at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal whose estimated value is around lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," the complaint read. 

The FIR also mentioned that the BJP leaders used armed central forces in the alleged theft. 

Earlier on Saturday, Suvendu Adhikari's close aide - Rakhal Bera was arrested for allegedly duping people with fake promise. Bera was arrested by Manicktala police station based on a complaint of Sujit Dey.

According to Kolkata Police, Bera was part of a criminal conspiracy with Chanchal Nandi and a few others and allegedly organised a fake job racket sometime between July and September 2019.

The complainant Sujit Dey had approached the duo seeking a job. 

"The duo reportedly promised Dey with a job in Irrigation and Waterways Ministry. The accused persons allegedly took Rs 2 lakh in exchange of the job. However, the complainant claims that the accused persons misappropriated the entire amount and did not provide a job in return," he said.

(With agency inputs)

 

