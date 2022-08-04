Patna: In a blistering attack on the NDA government at the Centre, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that the central investigative agencies have been converted into "ghulams" (slaves) entrusted with the task of intimidating political opponents. Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, said the current dispensation has done away with the "shishtachar" (courtesy) that characterised the Atal-Advani era.

"The entire Grand Alliance will be taking part in the pratirodh march on August 7 which will be taken out at all district headquarters in Bihar. The government at the Centre has failed to check price rise and corruption and fulfil any of its promises. The common people are suffering. We intend to become their voice," said the former deputy CM.

Yadav, whose family and close aides are embroiled in a number of cases lodged by the CBI and the ED, alleged, "These agencies are not being allowed to carry out investigation in a professional manner. Officers who serve the agenda of political vendetta are being awarded with promotions. The BJP is brazenly trying to buy out its opponents, and, if the ploy fails, it takes recourse to arm-twisting."

"The agencies have become 'ghulams' of their political masters, failing to catch the big fish. Why are they unable to nab Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya? They cannot even get Lalit Modi to whom even Sushmita Sen has access," he claimed.

Apparently referring to the search operations conducted at premises of sacked West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, Yadav asked that if tens of crores are being recovered in cash during raids, does it not prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "hoodwinked" the people by having claimed demonetisation was putting an end to graft.

"The current regime has no conscience. The Atal-Advani era was not bereft of political vendetta. But the regime then used to show some 'shishtachar'. The current dispensation has no scruples," alleged the RJD leader.

He also sneered at the BJP for having declared, after a joint national executive of its “morchas” (fronts) here last week, that it will contest the next Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

"Their bubble was burst (hawa nikal gayi thi) when they had contested alone," said Yadav, referring to the 2015 polls in which the BJP had put up a dismal performance, winning 53 seats in the 243-strong assembly.

The RJD leader also mocked the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, saying, "The BJP should tell the people that its parent body RSS had not hoisted the flag at its headquarters in Nagpur until a couple of decades ago. The tricolour resides in the heart of every citizen. People will not be impressed with the gimmick."

Yadav was also asked about a remark by BJP president JP Nadda during his tour of the state last week wherein the latter had predicted "only the BJP will survive in the long run". "This exposes their real agenda. They want to have no opposition, which is a dictatorial streak. To have said so on the soil of Bihar is a challenge. The state will fight back," the RJD leader asserted.

