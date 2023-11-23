BJP MP Giriraj Singh Writes To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Seeks Ban On Halal-Certified Food Items

NEW DELHI: In a bold move echoing Uttar Pradesh's recent ban on 'Halal-certified' edible products, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh has fervently called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to follow suit. Singh, known for his vocal stance on various issues of national importance, believes that a ban on such items is essential to uphold constitutional values.

In his letter to the Bihar CM, Giriraj alleged that the business of Halal-certified food items like oils, snacks, medicines, sweets, and cosmetics is flourishing unchecked across the state, contravening the norms set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Ban On Halal-Certification In UP

The call for a ban in Bihar mirrors the recent actions taken by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. The UP government issued a decisive order, effective immediately, prohibiting the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with Halal certification. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that legal measures would be rigorously enforced against individuals or firms engaging in such practices within the state.

The official release from the UP government outlines the legal consequences of featuring Halal certification on labels of medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and food items.

FIR Registered In Lucknow

An FIR filed in Lucknow Commissionerate implicates entities such as Halal India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, and Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra. The FIR alleges that these entities exploited religious sentiments to boost sales through Halal certificates, constituting a punishable offence.

The complainant in the FIR expresses concerns over a potential large-scale conspiracy, suggesting attempts to decrease sales of non-Halal certified products, potentially benefiting anti-social or anti-national elements. The alleged malicious attempt not only seeks unfair financial gains but also forms part of a pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred, create divisions in society, and weaken the country.

As Giriraj Singh urges Nitish Kumar to address the rising prominence of Halal-certified products in Bihar, the issue is fast becoming a critical point of discussion in the political circles. The implications of such bans extend beyond the economic sphere, raising questions about religious sentiments, constitutional values, and the broader impact on society.