BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘backbencher’ remark, says 'why was he not concerned back then'

New Delhi: Ex Congress and current BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 9) gave his reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘backbencher’ comment.

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at his once close friend and former party leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia reacted to the situation. “It would have been a different situation, had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now, when I was in Congress,” said BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

It would have been a different situation, had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now, when I was in Congress: BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Rahul Gandhi's statement that he has become a backbencher in BJP pic.twitter.com/EjlYXEWFxe — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had publicly called out Scindia of being a backbencher in his current party, BJP. "Who earlier was counted among `decision makers` in his former party, now only gets to enjoy from the back seat as a spectator ever since he crossed over to saffron pastures and will never be able to become the Chief Minister there," Congress leader had said during his two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress.

As per the reports, Rahul Gandhi said that he used to tell Scindia "to work hard, so that he could be a Chief Minister one day. But now he is a backbencher in BJP".

"He (Scindia) had decision making powers in our party and he always remained with me. But he left the party and joined the BJP, and look where he is sitting today. He is sitting among the backbenchers," a IANS source quoted Gandhi as saying.

"Accept the fact that he will never be made the Chief Minister in the BJP. He will have to come back to Congress to become a Chief Minister," Gandhi added.

Scindia had left the party in March last year, orchestrating the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government and political kerfuffle in Madhya Pradesh.

In his resignation letter to the party on March 9 last year, Scindia had said that he was unable to work in the party and Sonia Gandhi had the knowledge of the same.

Live TV