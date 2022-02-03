हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to give breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has said that he would give a breach of privilege notice in Lok Sabha against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that "he made a misleading statement in the Lok Sabha about Centre-state relations."

"I will move a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on hursday. He conspired to break the country by making false statements regarding the Centre and the state in Parliament today. In India, the state boundary is set by the Parliament, assemblies do not have the right to determine the state boundaries," Dubey said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is not America where a country has been formed by combining the states, union territories and newly found territories. Rahul Gandhi needs to read the constitution. When Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, on what basis did you create a state bypassing the opposition of a state assembly? This insult to Babasaheb`s constitution?" Dubey said in another tweet in Hindi.

Criticizing the Presidential address that marked the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the speech had no strategic vision and did not touch upon the main challenges that our country is facing currently including the growing gap between the extremely rich and the poor in the country.

Speaking at Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "Unfortunately, the Presidential Address was a long list of things that the government claims to have done but did not really contain the deeper strategic issues that we would have liked to see. It did not touch a couple of central challenges facing our country." 

