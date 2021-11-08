BJP national executive sets eyes on upcoming assembly polls, vow to take on opposition, key takeaways

New Delhi: The BJP's national executive meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday set eyes on the upcoming assembly elections in five states and vowed to take on the opposition, which it said was spreading lies and running a malicious campaign against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The meeting saw Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposing the party's political resolution that praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with the chief ministers of the three other states pitching in as well.

BJP resolution hails PM Modi's leadership

The resolution also accused the opposition of "opportunism" and acting with a mindset of "extreme hate", while predicting a big win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur due to the development works of its state governments and the party's organisational strength.

Asked about the decision to pick Adityanath to propose the resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman retorted, "Why not", while praising his work as chief minister and noting that he heads India's largest state.

The resolution was largely devoted to lauding Prime Minister Modi's leadership over a range of issues - from the COVID-19 vaccination programme to his stand on climate change - with Sitharaman asserting that his government has restored faith in governance in India and built the country's image abroad.

India has played an active role in the domain of foreign policies and ensured that it is heard, she told reporters. The resolution said India is setting new standards of success globally under Modi but the opposition is solely acting out of "extreme hate", alleging that it was busy derailing the COVID-19 vaccination programme by making every effort and conspiracies and spreading disinformation.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai seconded the resolution moved by Adityanath with Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, who is from Telangana, and Ashwini Viashnaw, MP from Odisha, also speaking.

It said the BJP put up an admirable performance in the assembly polls in five states, Bihar, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, and numerous bypolls and local elections, claiming that this shows the party-run governments and bodies have lived up to people's expectations. Asked if there was any reference to the recent by-election results, which have been a mixed bag for the party, Sitharaman said there was no specific discussion on them.

To a query on farmers' protests, Sitharaman said the government has made it clear time and again its willingness to talk to farmer unions and asked them to list their grievances on the three laws. Farmer unions have been demanding that the government repeal the laws.

BJP promises a new era of peace, development in J&K

The BJP resolution also said a chapter of "security, peace and development" has opened in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that 2081 people lost their lives in terror incidents between 2004-14, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, while 239 citizens lost their lives between 2014-21.

It also mentioned the development initiatives in the union territory and the completion of local body polls. It also hailed the Modi government for delivering "corruption-free" governance with its emphasis on digitisation and transparency.

With some farmer unions continuing their stir against three farm laws, the BJP highlighted the government's programmes for their welfare. It also appreciated the central government for reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel and the BJP dispensations in many states for slashing VAT on them to give relief to consumers.

Act as a bridge between party and common people: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP members to become a "bridge of faith" between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Addressing the valedictory session of the BJP's national executive, PM Modi stressed that the BJP runs on the values of "Sewa, Sanklap aur Samparan (service, resolution and commitment)" and "does not revolve around a family", urging its members to work for people, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said quoting the Prime Minister.

In his address, PM Modi also mentioned the BJP's win in Telangana bypolls, its improved performance in Ellenabad assembly by-election in Haryana and local body elections in Tamil Nadu besides a rise in its vote share in an Andhra Pradesh by-election to assert that it shows growing acceptance of the party's development agenda, sources said.

Attended the @BJP4India National Executive Meeting, along with party colleagues from across the country. We had fruitful discussions on ways to serve people. pic.twitter.com/BqRxZMEoKM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

Chief Ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - gave a presentation on upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters.

"In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party's history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country," Yadav said.

Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people. Talking about the presentations on poll-bound states, PM Modi expressed confidence that the party will win the people's trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people.

PM Modi also spoke about a new initiative of Kamal Pushp launched on the Namo App for paying tributes to all party workers who devoted their entire life to the party. He asked party members to be in touch with veteran workers, saying a lot could be learnt from them.

Opposition working with hostility: BJP resolution

The resolution passed by the BJP`s National Executive meeting accused the opposition parties of working solely with a hostile mindset. The saffron party accused the opposition parties of resorting to politics of opportunism.

The BJP said while the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prepared a robust health security cover for citizens of the country through indigenous vaccines, vaccination campaigns and public participation. On the other hand, the opposition was busy making all kinds of malicious efforts, propaganda and conspiracies to derail the mass vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the political resolution passed in the BJP`s executive meeting, the attitude of the opposition parties has been strongly condemned, calling it "irresponsible" and "weakening the democracy".

Describing the performance of the BJP in the recently concluded 2021 Assembly elections held in Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as commendable, the political resolution said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was formed in Bihar and the BJP emerged as one of the single-largest parties in the state. Whereas in West Bengal, the BJP gained political ground from only 2 to 77 members in the state Assembly and emerged as the main opposition party in the state.

The BJP formed the government in Assam for the second time with an absolute majority and the NDA government was formed for the first time in Puducherry. Apart from this, referring to the excellent poll performance of the BJP in various by-elections and municipal elections held across the country, the party`s executive meeting added that these election results prove that the BJP governments are continuously reposing the trust of the people.

The political resolution also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal of killing innocent BJP workers and committing several other atrocities on people with a mindset of vengeance and political revenge.

Eye on upcoming assembly polls

In the political resolution passed during the meeting of the BJP`s National Executive Committee on Sunday while taking the pledge of victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections, it has been said that the BJP is progressing with a pro-poor and development-oriented governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The BJP is working on the development works undertaken by its governments and strengthening the party organization. The saffron party is marching ahead with poll victory in all five poll-bound states and several media surveys have made similar predictions.

BJP to set up committees for every poll booth

BJP national president JP Nadda has said that a party committee should be set up for every polling booth and an arrangement put in place so that one can listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Mann ki Baat at every booth.

Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that Nadda made these remarks in his inaugural address at the BJP`s national executive meeting on Sunday.

Pradhan added that Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the party is yet to reach its peak. He said there are 10.4 lakh polling booths in the country and of these, committees have been formed for 85 per cent booths so far. Now the party has to form a committee on the remaining 15 per cent booths by December 25, 2021.

In states where elections are to be held, this work will be done faster. Pradhan said the party has to complete the work of making `Panna Pramukhs` at all these booths by April 6, 2022. Not only this, a mechanism has to be made to listen to PM Modi`s Mann Ki Baat at these booths.

He said that during the starting of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks, PPE kits and other medical equipment were not even made in the country. The demand for liquid oxygen reached 9,000 metric tons during this period. He said that liquid oxygen is not made in the northern part of India. In such a situation, under the leadership of PM Modi, measures were taken by using rail, air and land transportation means.

WHO approval to Covaxin

Pradhan said that the first COVID-19 case came in January 2020. It is worthy of appreciation how the work was done within nine months from mobilising medical resources to other measures.During the press conference, Pradhan said that today in our country, more than 100 crore people have taken a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while more than 30 per cent of the population has taken both doses of the vaccine.

Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, WHO has given recognition to Covaxin. It is all about the ability of the people of the country, he said. Today, the Prime Minister has set an example in leadership and the working committee expressed its gratitude to him on behalf of the people.

World's largest food program run by Modi govt

Pradhan said that due to the vision of PM Modi, India had run the world`s largest food program in the world in the year 2020. Everyone was given 5 kg of rice, wheat and pulses. He said that today, the country`s economy has started coming back on track. The GST collection of the country is continuously increasing. He said that it has been two and a half years since Article 370 was removed. Now the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing.

There today IITs and other institutes are opening rapidly. The union territory is developing at a fast pace.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders attended the party`s national executive meeting held after a gap of almost 1.5 years.

BJP's first 'hybrid meet

The meeting of the BJP`s National Executive in the national capital on Sunday, was its first "hybrid" meet, BJP`s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said.

Malviya said that this was the first such meet, with some leaders at the venue here, and several others attending from various places across the country. All marked their attendance with a digital signature. Those outside Delhi were linked through a two-way communication system, and some of the virtual attendees even gave speeches.

Asked how much time it took to arrange the "hybrid" meet, Malviya said they were working on it for the past 10 days.

He said that no glitches marred Sunday`s programme, in which only 124 members were present in Delhi and rest, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presented the political resolution while participating from Lucknow, other party Chief Ministers, state unit chiefs, and other senior leaders, including veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

