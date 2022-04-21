BJP president JP Nadda to visit Gujarat in April end: Report

JP Nadda, the president of the BJP, will reportedly visit Gujarat on April 29 or 30. According to news reports, he will attend an event in south Gujarat and will also pay a visit to Gandhinagar's Kamalam and meet with organisational leaders there. This trip comes just before the Gujarat state assembly elections, which will be held in December this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started campaigning in Gujarat, where it hopes to win 150 of the state's 182 legislative seats.

The BJP intends to concentrate on Gujarat's development in order to win elections. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Lok Sabha MPs from Gujarat at his New Delhi residence. Several suggestions were given at the conference on how the government's public welfare programmes should be made more accessible to the general public.

Read also: AAP inciting people to attack BJP HQ, Amit Shah's residence: BJP

The MPs were tasked with completing Mission 150 and ensuring that the government's allocated cash for each minister reaches the people in the villages. In 2017, the BJP had managed to win 99 seats, only seven more than the majority mark of 92, in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute