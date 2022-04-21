हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP president JP Nadda to visit Gujarat in April end: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started campaigning in Gujarat, where it hopes to win 150 of the state's 182 legislative seats.

BJP president JP Nadda to visit Gujarat in April end: Report
JP Nadda

JP Nadda, the president of the BJP, will reportedly visit Gujarat on April 29 or 30. According to news reports, he will attend an event in south Gujarat and will also pay a visit to Gandhinagar's Kamalam and meet with organisational leaders there. This trip comes just before the Gujarat state assembly elections, which will be held in December this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started campaigning in Gujarat, where it hopes to win 150 of the state's 182 legislative seats.

The BJP intends to concentrate on Gujarat's development in order to win elections. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Lok Sabha MPs from Gujarat at his New Delhi residence. Several suggestions were given at the conference on how the government's public welfare programmes should be made more accessible to the general public.

Read also: AAP inciting people to attack BJP HQ, Amit Shah's residence: BJP

The MPs were tasked with completing Mission 150 and ensuring that the government's allocated cash for each minister reaches the people in the villages. In 2017, the BJP had managed to win 99 seats, only seven more than the majority mark of 92, in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJPJP NaddaGujaratGujarat elections
Next
Story

AAP inciting people to attack BJP HQ, Amit Shah's residence: BJP

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Afghanistan shattered by 4 blasts in mosques, 18 killed