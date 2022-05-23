हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

BJP rule worse than that of Hitler, Stalin: Mamata Banerjee's BIG statements

"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere into the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," said Mamata Banerjee.

BJP rule worse than that of Hitler, Stalin: Mamata Banerjee&#039;s BIG statements
Image credit: PTI

Kolkata: Alleging that the Union government was using central agencies to interfere into state affairs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (May 23) said that the BJP-led dispensation was bulldozing the country's federal structure. Banerjee, addressing a press meet here, claimed that the "saffron party rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini".

She stated that central agencies "should be given autonomy" to protect democracy. "The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere into the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said.

"The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," the CM added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressBJPBulldozer
Next
Story

'Dal-Roti Nahin Khaunga', Navjot Singh Sidhu to get 'Special Diet' in hospital

Must Watch

PT18M32S

Varanasi Court Hearing On Gyanvapi: Hearing in Gyanvapi case continues