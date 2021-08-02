BJP-ruled MCD does not pay salaries to employees so that they sit on hartals: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj stated on Monday that the Delhi government does not owe even a single rupee to the MCD. Moreover, the BJP-ruled MCD has to return about Rs. 6,500 crore to the Delhi government. He said that the North MCD has enough money to give funds to their own councilors but no money to pay the salaries of doctors, nurses, and cleaners.

Bhardwaj further said that the North MCD owes Rs 2,407 cr. to the Delhi govt, yet it has decided to give funds of Rs. 50 lakh to its councilors. The BJP-ruled MCD wastes its money on corruption. They do not pay salaries to the employees so that the employees sit on hartals and the MCD can extort money from the Delhi government.

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Today’s press conference is regarding the North MCD. Some of our colleagues also raised this question in the Vidhan Sabha that does the Delhi government owe any money to the MCD? The MCD and especially BJP’s ministers often make a lot of noise regarding this matter. In the house, officially, the Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain informed everyone that the Delhi government does not have to pay even a single rupee to the MCD. Moreover, the MCD owes the Delhi government about Rs. 6,500 crore. And the North MCD has to return Rs. 2,407 crore to the Delhi government that they had borrowed in the form of a loan. The interest on this loan has not been paid for many years.”

He said, “In this background, the corporation does not pay the salaries of their employees for 3 to 6 months. Doctors in the hospital, nurses, cleanliness workers, teachers in their schools- they do not pay them their salaries for months. They don’t pay their salaries to instigate the employees to sit on hartals and throw garbage around the city. During COVID times, even when there are no COVID patients being treated in their hospitals they show that the hospital is shut because the doctors have not been paid their salaries. They do this so that they can force the Delhi government to give them more money.”

Bhardwaj said, “Every 2-3 months, the MCD uses this same tactic and it has been going on for 10 years. They waste their money because of the rampant corruption in the MCD. And the only way they have to force the Delhi government into giving them money is by withholding the salaries of their employees for 3-6 months and troubling them. The employees end up giving dharnas and hartals after which the MCD asks the Delhi government for more money.”

According to Bhardwaj, “Yesterday, we got to know this news that the North MCD has decided to give funds of Rs. 50 lakhs to their own councilors. Now that only 6 months are remaining for the elections and they already have a loan of Rs 2,407 crore on their head. Giving funds of Rs 50 lakhs to their own councilors while they withhold the salaries of doctors, nurses, and cleanliness workers for 6 months clearly shows BJP’s mentality. This shows that they do have money but instead of paying the salaries of their employees they will give funds to their own councilors.”

