BJP Sets Stage For Another High Voltage Battle, Fields Ujjwal Nikam From Mumbai North Central Against Varsha Gaikwad

The Bharatiya Janata Party today fielded Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate from Mumbai North Central against Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad. This comes after days of speculation about whether the BJP will renominate sitting MP Poonam Mahajan from the seat or not. Ujjwal Nikam had served as Special Public Prosecutor during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case.

Poonam Mahajan, the daughter of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, was elected from the constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Who Is Ujjwal Nikam?

Ujjwal Nikam hails from Jalgaon in Maharashtra and received the Padma Shri award in 2016 in recognition to his services to the nation. The 26/11 is not the only high-profile case handled by Nikam. His notable achivement also includes several cases like the 1993 Bombay blasts, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, and the Pramod Mahajan murder case. Additionally, he served as the special public prosecutor in the 2013 Mumbai gang rape case.

Mumbai North Central Seat

The Mumbai North Central Seat constitutes of 6 assembly constituencies - Bandre West, Bandre East, Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, and Kalina. The Congress has fielded its city unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central.

Voting in Mumbai is scheduled to be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the polls.