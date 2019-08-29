BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' in September, to mark PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising the 'Seva Saptah', or the service week in the month of September, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which falls on September 17.

In the campaign, which will be held from September 14 to September 20, various programmes on the theme of service and cleanliness will be organised across the country.

To ensure smooth functioning of BJP's plans, the party has convened a central committee with BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna being appointed as its head. Along with Khanna, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and national secretaries Sudha Yadav and Sunil Deodhar have been given the responsibility of making the campaign a resounding success.

During the week-long campaign, senior leaders of the party will distribute the books inspired by the life and achievements of Prime Minister Modi in various events.

According to news agency ANI, BJP leaders will also facilitate education assistance for hundreds of specially-abled people during the campaign.

In tune with PM Modi's call for banning single-use plastic items, the BJP leaders and workers will organise events in different universities highlighting the importance of eliminating single-use plastic.