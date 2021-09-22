BJP usurping credit of Samajwadi Party government’s development work in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (September 22) accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of “usurping” the credit of his developmental work in the state.

Yadav claimed that the BJP has not even read its own manifesto and failed to keep its poll promises. “The BJP has no shame (laaz) that it did not read even a single page of its 'sankalp patra' of 2017 assembly elections and failed to implement any of the promises,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said that ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, the BJP has begun beating their own trumpet through advertisements.

"This attitude of breaking promises (wadakhilaphi) is a form of corruption. Spending state resources without doing any work of public interest is betrayal with the people,” the SP chief said in a statement.

Further, the SP chief charged the saffron party with “weakening the democracy of the country by sustained attack on various institutions”.

Cautioning the SP workers, the former UP CM alleged that the BJP would try to “manipulate” voting at the booth level during the elections early next year.

“Arrears of sugarcane growers ride in electricity rates, problems of weavers and unemployed youths, atrocity against women and rising crime graph are the hallmarks of the BJP rule in UP,” Yadav said.

With the high-profile polls just a few months away, Yadav said people want a progressive government. “People is ready to bring the Samajwadi Party government whose sole aim is social justice,” he said, adding that the SP has always stood with the poor.

Earlier today, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 433 crores in Amroha, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that SP was only interested in its own development. “Samajwadi Party (SP) had nothing to do with development in the state, they were only concerned about their development. The development projects which were launched by them never reached the public,” he stated.

(With agency inputs)

