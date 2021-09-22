Development projects launched by Samajwadi govt never reached public: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (September 22) slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said it was only interested in its own development.

Addressing a public meeting in Amroha, Adityanath claimed that the development projects launched during the SP government rule never reached the public. “Samajwadi Party (SP) had nothing to do with development in the state, they were only concerned about their development. The development projects which were launched by them never reached the public,” the UP CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Samajwadi Party (SP) had nothing to do with development in the state, they were only concerned about their development. The development projects which were launched by them never reached the public: CM Yogi Adityanath — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2021

CM Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 433 crores in Amroha. Further, he distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes including PM Awas Yojana.

UP CM’s statement comes amid the state witnessing polls to 403 assembly seats next year. In one of the most high-profile elections in 2022, Adityanath is seeking a second term.

The BJP has given the responsibility for Uttar Pradesh elections to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. To win UP, Pradhan will be assisted by Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje and Annapurna Devi besides Rajya Sabha MPs Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur and former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV