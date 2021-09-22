हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Development projects launched by Samajwadi govt never reached public: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the development projects launched during the SP government never reached the public.

Development projects launched by Samajwadi govt never reached public: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (September 22) slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said it was only interested in its own development. 

Addressing a public meeting in Amroha, Adityanath claimed that the development projects launched during the SP government rule never reached the public. “Samajwadi Party (SP) had nothing to do with development in the state, they were only concerned about their development. The development projects which were launched by them never reached the public,” the UP CM was quoted as saying by ANI. 

CM Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 433 crores in Amroha. Further, he distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes including PM Awas Yojana. 

UP CM’s statement comes amid the state witnessing polls to 403 assembly seats next year. In one of the most high-profile elections in 2022, Adityanath is seeking a second term.

The BJP has given the responsibility for Uttar Pradesh elections to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. To win UP,  Pradhan will be assisted by Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje and Annapurna Devi besides Rajya Sabha MPs Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur and former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathSamajwadi PartyBJPUP assembly elections 2022
Next
Story

JNU campus to resume physical classes from September 23 and 27, check details here

Must Watch

PT15M25S

Narendra Giri Death Case: Cause of death in the post-mortem report is hanging