BJP wants to defame Samajwadi Party, raids on Pushpraj Jain politically motivated: Akhilesh Yadav

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (December 31) called I-T raids on SP's Pushparaj Jain, a politically motivated move and said that the party was aware that it will be targeted ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The former UP chief minister also said that the BJP is frustrated because the person they wanted to catch (Piyush Jian) turned out to be their own man. He was referring to the allegations that the Shikar Pan Masala shipment that led to Piyush Jain's arrest has a connection with PM Modi.

Yadav made the statements while addressing the media over the raids being conducted in more than 50 locations on Pushparaj Jian aka Pampi, a perfume trader who prepared Samajwadi perfume launched by Akhilesh Yadav on November 9.

The IT Department is probing the Kannauj-based businessman over tax evasion and defrauding the books.

Pushparaj Jain is the same person who was mistaken by many to be the perfume trader, Piyush Jain, who was arrested in a tax evasion case earlier this week.

Later, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Samajwadi Party to be connected to Piyush Jain, a claim Samajwadi Party constantly denied.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party released an official statement alleging BJP of foul politics by conducting the raids ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's press conference on his party's link with the recent financial raids.

