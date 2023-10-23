'BJP Wants To Eliminate Minorities; Rahul Gandhi-Narendra Modi Twin Brothers': Asaduddin Owaisi

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly election, the poll campaign has intensified in the state. While the fight is directly between the BJP and the Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is also making a full effort to make its presence felt in the state. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Owaisi slammed both the BJP and the Congress accusing the parties of fooling people. Making a big accusation against the saffron party, Owaisi said that the BJP wants to eliminate minorities from India.

"How did BJP succeed here? Whether they cheat or not is a different matter. Since you are not voting for the BJP, then how come it wins from here? Now we know that the voters of Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot also consider Modi their hero and vote for the BJP. And when we contest the election, then we are accused of cutting votes," said Owaisi while addressing the public in Jaipur.

He said that no one works for the betterment of the Muslims and mob lynchings have increased in many states including Rajasthan.

He said that both Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi are twin brothers in cheating the public. Owaisi added that Congress and the BJP are not different parties but they complement each other. He added that Congress is the B team of the BJP. "When BJP brings a law in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and his party never oppose it. Congress also supported the BJP regarding the UAPA law. Both Rahul Gandhi and Modi are fooling the public by acting like twin brothers. Congress party always does this by not stating the truth," he added.

Responding to Owaisi's allegations, state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that they (AIMIM) are Bharatiya Janata Party's B team. "It (AIMIM) is BJP's B team. They are coming again and again to make the BJP win but they will not get votes because the voter knows that they do not have to divide their votes. In Jaipur, we won 5 seats out of 8, this time our target is 8 out of 8," said Khachariyawas.

The 200-member Rajasthan assembly will go to the polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.