BJP will permanently solve ‘illegal migrants’ issue in Assam, if re-elected, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (March 23) claimed that his party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will permanently solve the problems of illegal migrants and flood menace in Assam if re-elected.

Addressing a campaign rally in Assam, the UP CM further claimed that BJP’s rule during the past five years ushered in unity and development.

“Five years back (during Congress rule) there was no discussion on the development of Assam and divisions were created among people on the basis of areas, for political gains. There were also problems of Bodoland, illegal migrants and insurgency,” PTI quoted the senior BJP leader as saying.

"But that changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who converted the 'Look East' policy to 'Act East' policy changing the image of the northeastern region," the UP CM added.

The UP CM mounted an attack on Congress and accused it of "divisive politics" that led to the Partition of the country in 1947 and said it is exhibiting the "same mindset" which is visible in its alliance with the AIUDF to fight the coming Assam Assembly polls. Adityanath said the nation was "forced" to be divided in 1947 due to Congress' pursuit of power.

"I can see a lot of Bengali-speaking people here in the rally. In their pursuit of power, the Congress, due to its divisive policy, made your ancestors experience Partition in 1947 when (present-day) Bangladesh and Pakistan were a part of India,” he said.

"The Congress still has the same mindset that divided the country in 1947, imposed article 370 in 1952, instigated Bodoland movement in Assam. With that mindset it made poll alliance with AIUDF to once again create instability in the state through illegal migration".

BJP is fighting the Assam polls in an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), who are part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Assam will go to the polls in three phases for the 126-member assembly seats beginning from March 27.

(With PTI inputs)

