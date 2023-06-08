topStoriesenglish2619387
NewsIndia
BJP

BJP's Big Experiment In Maharashtra: 'Election Chiefs' For Every District

In the seats contested by the Shiv Sena, the BJP election chief will work to ensure victory of the Sena candidate, Bawankule added. 

Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:22 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

BJP's Big Experiment In Maharashtra: 'Election Chiefs' For Every District

The BJP in Maharashtra on Thursday announced `election chiefs' for 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Legislative Assembly seats in the state. The election chiefs will work for poll preparation and management, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said at a press conference here. "In alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, we will contest Lok Sabha and Assembly elections under the leadership of Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We will win more than 45 Lok Sabha and more than 200 Assembly seats," he said.

In the seats contested by the Shiv Sena, the BJP election chief will work to ensure victory of the Sena candidate, Bawankule added. The party aims to reach 60,000 people in each Assembly constituency in the next one month as part of its `modi@9' initiative to make people aware of the Modi government's performance of the last nine years, he said. Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Nanded in central Maharashtra on June 10 and the party is also planning Modi's rally in the state, Bawankule said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile