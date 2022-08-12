New Delhi: A senior BJP leader has warned Trinamool Congress MLAs and office bearers that their party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ditch them too if something about them made her uncomfortable at any point in time. The warning was issued by BJP's media cell in-charge Amit Malviya days after TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal were arrested by the central agencies ED and the CBI in separate cases of alleged corruption.

Malviya, who is also West Bengal BJP co-incharge, took to Twitter and said, “Mamata Banerjee stopped picking Partha and Anubroto’s calls, just when they needed her the most. She deserted them when it got inconvenient. Message for other ministers, TMC workers and bureaucrats, who have colluded with her to loot, murder and rape - you too will be abandoned.”

The BJPO leader also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of patronising criminals like Anubrata Mandal. Malviya alleged that Mamata gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch.

"Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubrota Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch. Partha Chatterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee," Malviya said quoting his old tweet.

On March 26, sharing a picture Malviya had said, "What message is Bengal`s Home Minister giving by having Birbhum`s local goonda Anubroto Mondal in her car, under whose instruction Anarul Hossain operated, now arrested for the Rampurhat massacre? This picture explains how the criminalisation of WB politics starts right from the top."

After Anubrata Mandal was arrested by the CBI this morning, West Bengal BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar tweeted: "CM @MamataOfficial has turned blind eye to cattle smuggling. Slowly slowly, culprits in such heinous crimes are being arrested. Anubrato Mondal is the same person who threatened that past incidents of murders like in 2011,14,16 and 19 will be repeated again."

The CBI officials reached Mandal`s Bolpur residence around 9.50 a.m. escorted by a huge contingent of central armed forces personnel. After a little over an hour of questioning, they arrested him in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. The arrest was made after the Trinamool Congress strongman ducked the central agency summons ten consecutive times.