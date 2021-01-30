Blast near embassy in Delhi took place on 29th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic relations

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured. Some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone.

READ | 'Blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack'; all airports and govt buildings on alert

The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The Israeli mission in Delhi said, "We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. The incident happened on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries."

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation. Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava said that the force has registered a case and its Special Cell has started investigating the matter.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Israeli mission said, "We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. There was an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no injuries, and all of our staff are safe at home. We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. The incident happened on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and assured him that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate those involved in the explosion.

Israeli Foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi thanked Jaishankar and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel. Alon Ushpiz, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, and India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, also spoke and agreed to cooperate.