Explosion outside Israeli embassy on Beating Retreat Day; similar blast occurred 7 years ago at same place

A small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday in an incident that an Israeli official, told news agency Reuters, was being treated as terrorism. The blast occurred shortly after 5 pm while President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in the Beating Retreat ceremony a kilometre away. The site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police.

READ | 'Blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack'

The low-intensity explosion took place near the embassy located at Aurangzeb Road in the national capital. No injuries have been reported in the blast on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital. Delhi police said the explosion was caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" and damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars. "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Similar blast 7 years ago: In 2012, a blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat`s wife, her driver and two others. It coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia. "Formal India Israel ties were established on January 29, 1992. Today is the 29th anniversary of the relationship," sources told Zee News.

Trinitrotoluene (TNT), an explosive material, was used on February 13, 2012, in the bombing of an Israeli diplomat`s car in the high-security area of the capital, as per the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) report. Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua was seriously injured in the incident and was later flown back to Israel.

The CFSL had deputed its senior scientists for establishing the explosive material used in the terror incident, a first of its kind in which an envoy was targeted by assailants from a different country. TNT, which was first used in 1902 as an explosive material when Germans filled it in artillery shells, is termed as an insensitive explosive which enables it to be poured while in liquid form into shell cases.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

TNT is insensitive to shock as well as friction, which allows it to be transported and used without much risk for accidental detonation. It is also water-resistant, which allows it to be used in wet environments. The report spoke about pieces having magnetic nature which could have been used by the terrorist identified as Houshang Afshar Irani for sticking the bomb on the envoy`s car which also left four other people with minor injuries.

Terrorist attack? Israel is treating a small bomb blast near the Israeli embassy, which did not injure anyone, "as a terrorist incident", news agency Reuters reported quoting an Israeli official. "Blast near Israel embassy in New Delhi is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack. Communication took place between Indian and Israeli top officials. Israel Ambassador has been assured full security to the mission and all diplomats. Probe by multiple agencies," it added.

Israel's reaction: The Israeli foreign ministry said no damage was caused to its embassy building and all Israeli diplomats and embassy staff were safe. "An explosion occurred a short while ago, close to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. There are no casualties and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound," a foreign ministry release said.

It said that the foreign minister is frequently being updated on the situation and has directed to take all necessary precautions. "We will report further developments as they occur," the release said.

"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities," the foreign ministry said in a statement. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that "although there were no casualties, India and all elements in Israel regard the explosion as a terrorist incident".

External Affairs Ministry: Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said he had assured his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi "of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. The matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

He tweeted, "Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. The matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2021

Alert issued: Meanwhile, an alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place. Mumbai Police is also on high alert after the blast in Delhi and security has been tightened.

CISF: The CISF which guards civil airports, vital nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro and central government buildings has put on alert all its units across the country after a minor IED blast outside the Israeli Embassy in the national capital on Friday evening, official sources said. The paramilitary force has directed its personnel to enhance vigil at the 63 civil airports and the Delhi Metro under its cover, besides vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units that guard various government buildings in the national capital have been asked to maintain a "high level of alert", they said. The CISF with a strength of about 1.62 lakh personnel is designated as the national civil aviation security force.

Delhi Police: Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that it was a "very low intensity" blast. "No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to the property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," he said. Initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation, Mittal said.

Centre monitoring situation: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation. He was briefed by the Delhi Police about the blast. After the incident, the minister has been in touch with the Delhi Police top brass and keeping an eye on the situation. The minister has directed the police to take all necessary steps to investigate and find out the perpetrators of the crime, the official said.

with additional inputs from news agencies