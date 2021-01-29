Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi, some cars damaged

A low-intensity explosion took place on Friday evening near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi. The nature of the explosion is being ascertained. The blast happened near the embassy in Lyutens Delhi located at Aurangzeb Road in the national capital.

Some broken glasses have been reported at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Fire department officials moved to spot and intelligence officials are also inspecting.

It was a call of fire first, while the fire department was inspecting a blast took off and another call of the blast was made. A further investigation is underway.

The glasses of four to five cars were shattered by the explosion. The Israeli Embassy is at a distance of 2 km from the Vijay Chowk.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm near APJ Abdul kalam road near Jindal house. No injury reported, nor any damage to property witnessed except to window panes of 3 vehicles. Initial impressions suggest mischievous attempt to create a sensation," Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

As per news agency IANS, Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

"We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded," said a senior police officer.

As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The windowpanes of a few vehicles parked nearby were damaged. The police are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.