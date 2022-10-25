NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

Blast on railway tracks near Kolkata takes life of 7-year-old boy, 2 injured

About 30 km from Kolkata, a seven-year-old boy lost his life in a bomb explosion on a railway track at Bhatpara.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:46 PM IST|Source: PTI

Blast on railway tracks near Kolkata takes life of 7-year-old boy, 2 injured

Bhatpara: A seven-year-old boy was killed and two others injured as a bomb exploded on a railway track in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened around 8.30 am on the railway tracks at Bhatpara between Kakinara and Jagaddal stations, about 30 km from Kolkata, they said. The boy was playing with two of his friends with a packet that was lying there and it suddenly exploded, police said.

"The bomb was kept by miscreants on the railway tracks. The children started playing with the bomb thinking it to be a ball and it exploded," a police officer said.

When taken to the hospital, one of the three boys was declared brought dead, he said. The injured children were undergoing treatment, he said.
 

