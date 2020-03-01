Board Exams in riot-hit areas of North East Delhi from March 2, confirms CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (February 29) announced that board examinations for Class X and XII will be held as per scheduled from March 2 onwards in violence-hit North East Delhi too.

An affidavit was filed by CBSE in Delhi High Court and the court has directed Delhi Police and Delhi government to ensure the safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in violence-hit areas.

Rama Sharma, Public Relations Officer (PRO), CBSE, on Saturday said: "Class X and XII examinations will be held as scheduled from March 2 onwards in North-East Delhi as well."

"The CBSE has filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court and the court has directed Delhi Police and Delhi government to ensure the safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in these areas," she added.

On Friday (February 28), the Delhi High Court had that it is not a viable option to shift board examination centres at this time and directed the Delhi police to ensure proper security at the centres in the violence-hit areas of the national capital.

Delhi government was also made a party to the proceedings by a single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdhar. The court will next hear the matter on March 4.

Meanwhile, the CBSE had informed the court during the hearing that a list of examination centres has been shared with the Delhi Police and the Delhi government.