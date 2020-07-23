Bodies of COVID-19 patients left unattended at Patna's NMCH

Patna: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 infections in Bihar shocking stories of deceased COVID-19 patients' bodies lying in hosiptals and family of deceased carrying bodies in an auto was seen in the state capital's second major hospital.

Videos of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital's negligence went viral. After the death of the corona patient in the ward, the corpse remained on the floor for two days. In another case, the family of a deceased brought the body out of the ward and put it in an auto to take it to the funeral ground.

According to protocol, when a patient dies of the disease, health workers pack the body in plastic and perform the last rites. But rules are being flouted at the NMCH

The family members of COVID-19 patients have complained of unattended dead bodies which has led to the unavailability of beds in the hospital for patients waiting to get treated.

"I admitted my father to the hospital yesterday, who has now passed away. When I was asking the doctors to check him once, they ignored me. No further action has been taken yet," Santosh Kumar Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bihar has a total of 27,455 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 187. A total of 17,535 patients have recovered.