हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Bodies of COVID-19 patients left unattended at Patna's NMCH

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 infections in Bihar shocking stories of deceased COVID-19 patients' bodies lying in hosiptals and family of deceased carrying bodies in an auto was seen in the state capital's second major hospital.

Bodies of COVID-19 patients left unattended at Patna&#039;s NMCH

Patna: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 infections in Bihar shocking stories of deceased COVID-19 patients' bodies lying in hosiptals and family of deceased carrying bodies in an auto was seen in the state capital's second major hospital.

Videos of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital's negligence went viral. After the death of the corona patient in the ward, the corpse remained on the floor for two days. In another case, the family of a deceased brought the body out of the ward and put it in an auto to take it to the funeral ground.

According to protocol, when a patient dies of the disease, health workers pack the body in plastic and perform the last rites. But rules are being flouted at the NMCH

The family members of COVID-19 patients have complained of unattended dead bodies which has led to the unavailability of beds in the hospital for patients waiting to get treated.

"I admitted my father to the hospital yesterday, who has now passed away. When I was asking the doctors to check him once, they ignored me. No further action has been taken yet," Santosh Kumar Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bihar has a total of 27,455 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 187. A total of 17,535 patients have recovered.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Relief for Sachin Pilot camp as Supreme Court defers case for July 27, no stay on Rajasthan HC order
  • 12,38,635Confirmed
  • 29,861Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M4S

Big disclosure on Pakistan's conspiracy in Bollywood