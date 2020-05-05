Body of woman constable with head injury found in car in Delhi's Lodhi colony; husband absconding

New Delhi: The body of a woman constable with a head injury was found inside a car parked in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday (May 5). According to reports, the deceased was posted in the outer north district of the national capital, while her husband, who is currently absconding, is also a Delhi Police staff.

According to prima facie, the case appears to be a fallout of marital discord. However, the police said it is waiting for the constable's autopsy report.

"The body of a woman, who is believed to be in her early 30s, was found in a car with a visible injury on her head. However, the nature of the injury will be confirmed only after the postmortem," PTI earlier quoted Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) saying.

The body has been sent to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station and further investigation is underway.

It is to be noted that this is the third incident of murder reported in the national capital since May 4, even as the maximum police force is deployed on the streets ensuring lockdown norms are observed.