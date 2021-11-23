Bohri Kadal terror case: Jammu and Kashmir police arrest three involved in killing of civilian

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday (November 23) arrested three persons in connection with the Bohri Kadal terror case in which a salesman of a shop was killed.

Ibrahim Ahmad, a salesman who worked at Sandeep Mawa’s shop, was killed on November 9 in Srinagar’s Bohri Kadal area.

A case was registered at Maharaj Gunj police station following the incident. A special investigation team was constituted to work on the case.

The three accused, who hailed from Pulwama district and were The Resistance Front (TRF) operatives, confessed to the crime, the police said.

“During the course of the investigation, officers learnt about the involvement of three accused persons identified as Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar all residents of Lelhar Pulwama in said terror crime. Subsequently, they were arrested in the instant case and during questioning, they confessed about their involvement in the commission of the said crime,” said a statement by police.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the above mentioned arrested trio linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) executed the said terror attack on the directions of terrorist handler from across the border. It was further revealed that the arrested trio has been in touch with Pak-based terrorist handlers for last 4 months,” it added.

The police claimed to have recovered the weapon of offence - pistol along with 7 rounds and other incriminating materials including a grenade. They also seized the Alto car which was used during the commission of the crime.

