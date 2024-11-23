Bokaro Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Biranchi Narayan vs Shwettaa Singh Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Bokaro Assembly seat is one of the 4 assembly seats in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 18 candidates in the fray for the Bokaro Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Biranchi Narayan (Bharatiya Janata Party), Rajesh Kumar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Shwettaa Singh (Indian National Congress), Tapan Kumar {peoples Party Of India (Democratic)}, Niwaran Digar (All India Forward Bloc), Manoj Kumar Mahli (Johaar Party), Yashbir Singh (Nationalist Congress Party), Ramesh Chandra Mahato {socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist)}, Saroj Kumari (Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha), Md. Sultan (Lokhit Adhikar Party).

Biranchi Narayan of BJP and Shwettaa Singh of INC are key candidates contesting from Bokaro Assembly seat in 2024. Biranchi Narayan had won with 112333 votes against INC's Shweta Singh (99020) votes in 2019.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.