Bombay HC asks BMC to give details of clinics catering pregnant women amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday (May 16) directed BMC to furnish details of maternity homes and clinics catering to the needs of pregnant women in the state.

The courts direction to Municipal Corporation comes following a hearing of Public Interest Litigation alleging that a pregnant woman was denied admission for delivery at the J.J. Hospital in south Mumbai on the ground that she did not carry with her a negative coronavirus test report.

The double bench of Bombay High Court heard the matter via video conferencing while person filing the plea Mohiuddin Vaid appeared in person, he sought directions to the corporation to put in place appropriate measures for pregnant women.

BMC's counsel contested the allegation levelled in the PIL. He argued that there are a number of maternity homes and clinics which are catering to the needs of expecting ladies.

The High Court directed BMC to file an affidavit name the maternity homes and clinics which are attending to expecting ladies and the number of deliveries that have been conducted in such maternity homes and clinics over the past couple of weeks.

The next hearing in the matter will be held on May 22, the affidavit has to be filed by that time.

Mumbai has witnessed several cases speciallyu during the lockdown period. In another such incident, a nine-month pregnant women was denied admission by the private hospital as she was not carrying a Corona test report along with her