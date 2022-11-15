topStoriesenglish
Brajkishor Dubey, award-winning Bhojpuri writer, found dead in Patna flat

Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 12:22 AM IST

Famous Bhojpuri writer Brajkishor Dubey was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his friend`s flat here on Monday, police said. Dubey, who had been awarded by the President for his contribution in Bhojpuri literature, had taken the key to friend`s flat in Rajiv Nagar area a couple of days ago, saying that he wants to stay alone in a peaceful manner to write an important piece for his upcoming book.

Patliputra Colony SHO SK Shahi said that the writer had left a suicide note where he has not blamed anyone. At the same time, police also said that the body was found lying in the washroom with hands and legs tied with ropes and face was in a water-filled bucket and and leg on a chair.

The local police claimed that it could be a case of suicide as he has left the suicide note but the way his body was found, it looks like he was murdered. The family members of deceased are suspecting murder.

"The preliminary investigation reveals to be suicide as the doors are shut from inside. The robbery angle does not appear here. We have called for an FSL team at the crime scene to take samples and fingerprints. The investigation is currently underway," Shahi said.

