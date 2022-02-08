2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: 28 acquitted, 49 convicted by special court in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: A special court in Gujarat acquitted 28 out of 77 accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. Forty-nine accused were convicted.
The trial against 77 accused was completed by the court in September last year. Nearly 56 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in 2008.
(With ANI inputs)
