Ahmedabad

2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: 28 acquitted, 49 convicted by special court in Gujarat

A series of bomb blasts in 2008 in Ahmedabad killed more than 50 people. 77 people were accused and trial was on.

2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: 28 acquitted, 49 convicted by special court in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: A special court in Gujarat acquitted 28 out of 77 accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. Forty-nine accused were convicted.

The trial against 77 accused was completed by the court in September last year. Nearly 56 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in 2008.

(With ANI inputs)

