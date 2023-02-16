Earthquake in Meghalaya: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Hits East Khasi Hills Region

An earthquake of 3.9-magnitude hit Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills region today around 9.26 am. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

National Center for Seismology said in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km ,Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India."

Three days ago, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude had occurred around 11:57am in Assam's Hojai.