Breaking: 4 College Students Dead In Stampede During Music Concert In Kerala
The tragic event transpired during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi, conducted in the university's open-air auditorium.
New Delhi: A stampede-like situation occurred at a music concert in CUSAT University, Kochi. Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported that four students lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries in this unfortunate incident. The tragic event transpired during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi, conducted in the university's open-air auditorium. The Health Minister added that arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College to address the situation.
