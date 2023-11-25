trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692275
NewsIndia
KERALA

Breaking: 4 College Students Dead In Stampede During Music Concert In Kerala

The tragic event transpired during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi, conducted in the university's open-air auditorium. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: 4 College Students Dead In Stampede During Music Concert In Kerala

New Delhi: A stampede-like situation occurred at a music concert in CUSAT University, Kochi. Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported that four students lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries in this unfortunate incident. The tragic event transpired during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi, conducted in the university's open-air auditorium. The Health Minister added that arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College to address the situation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA Video
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA Video
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
DNA
DNA: 'Good news' from Uttarkashi tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
DNA Video
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!