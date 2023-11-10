BREAKING: Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Risk Of BIG Terror Attack During Inauguration, Security Beefed Up
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.
New Delhi: The armed forces have stepped up the security around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya amid a possible terror attack threat. Security agencies have increased the vigil after inputs of a big attack on the under construction Ram Temple by Pakistan backed terror organisations Al-Qaeda and Lashkae-E-Toiba. The under-construction Ram Temple project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22, January 2024. An advisory in this connection is going to be floated soon, sources said.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
