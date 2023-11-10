trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686432
NewsIndia
AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE

BREAKING: Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Risk Of BIG Terror Attack During Inauguration, Security Beefed Up

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Risk Of BIG Terror Attack During Inauguration, Security Beefed Up

New Delhi: The armed forces have stepped up the security around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya amid a possible terror attack threat. Security agencies have increased the vigil after inputs of a big attack on the under construction Ram Temple by Pakistan backed terror organisations Al-Qaeda and Lashkae-E-Toiba. The under-construction Ram Temple project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22, January 2024. An advisory in this connection is going to be floated soon, sources said. 

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?