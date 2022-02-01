Budget 2022 brings in new hopes and opportunities for people, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (February 1) tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha. After the Budget presentation, PM Narendra Modi said, "This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; the budget ensures a bright future for youth."

The PM added, "For the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. It'll facilitate a modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages."

"An announcement of over Rs 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred (to farmers); budget will double farmers' income. For MSMEs, credit guarantees and many new schemes have been announced," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Budget has provisions to make farming profitable. Modi said, "Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free."

Congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this "people-friendly and progressive budget," PM Modi said, "The BJP has invited me to speak on the subject of the Budget and Self-Reliant India at 11 am tomorrow. I will speak in detail on the Budget tomorrow."

The Prime Minister also said, "The reaction of the common man (the response to Budget 2022) has increased manifold our eagerness to serve people."

Meanwhile, the Opposition has slammed the Budget. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the Union Budget and said that it does not have anything for the salaried class, middle class, poor, youth, farmers and MSMEs. "M0di G0vernment`s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Union Budget, with higher spending in areas like highways and affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.

(With Agency inputs)

