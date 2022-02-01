हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Modi govt's 'zero sum budget' has nothing for poor, middle class: Rahul Gandhi

"M0di G0vernment`s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Modi govt&#039;s &#039;zero sum budget&#039; has nothing for poor, middle class: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday (February 1) slammed the Centre over the Union Budget and said that it does not have anything for the salaried class, middle class, poor, youth, farmers and MSMEs.

"M0di G0vernment`s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha.

While presenting the Budget in the Lower House, the Finance Minister said that India`s economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies.

She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years. The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiUnion Budget
Next
Story

Budget 2022 brings in new hopes and opportunities for people, says PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

FM Nirmala Sitharaman makes significant announcements for agriculture sector in Budget 2022
PT15M42S

FM Nirmala Sitharaman makes significant announcements for agriculture sector in Budget 2022