Jharkhand: Champai Soren-Led JMM Government Wins Floor Test, Gets 47 Votes In Support, 29 Against

Jharkhand Floor Test Latest News: As expected, the Champai Soren -led Mahagathbandhan government in Jharkhand has cleared the floor test hurdle with an ease securing 47 votes in its favour. A total of 29 votes were polled against the floor test and this included of the BJP and the AJSU. Champai Soren was required to prove a majority in the 81-member assembly after resignation of Hemant Soren, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam case. Hemant Soren was brought to the assembly for taking part in the floor test by the ED. Speaking in the assembly ahead of the floor test, Champai Soren alleged conspiracy to make an elected government fall.

The 47 votes included 29 of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, 16 of Congress and one each of the RJD and the CPI (ML). With the support of 47 MLAs, the INDIA bloc sailed through the floor test comfortably.

CM Champai Soren reached the assembly this morning with Mahagathbandhan MLAs who reached Ranchi last night from Hyderabad. The JMM-RJD-Congress alliance had sent its MLAs to Hyderabad resort fearing poaching by the BJP. Champai Soren said that he is Hemant Soren 2.0.

Speaking in the assembly, Hemant Soren termed the developments of January 31 as the black day. He said that the country saw the first time an arrest of a Chief Minister on Januar 31 and alleged that the Raj Bhawan was hand in gloves in the conspiracy. He said that the script of his arrest was written in a very planned manner. Hemant Soren said that he would quit politics the day any proof is presented against him showing his involvement in the land scam. The former CM alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against tribals and it was ensured that a tribal CM doesn't complete five years in the office. Hemant Soren said that he is ready to step down from political position if anyone can present evidence proving his ownership of the 8.3 acres of land. "We know that who ruled Jharkhand since 2000s, and they say that no scams happened before," he said.

On 2nd February, Champai Soren was sworn in as CM of Jharkhand and was given time till Feb 5th to prove his alliance's majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. One of the JMM MLAs had resigned last month.

Amidst the political unrest in the state, triggered by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by Directorate of Enforcement officials in an alleged land scam case, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on February 2.