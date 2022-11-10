BREAKING: Clash breaks out between two groups at JNU, men seen walking with sticks

New Delhi: A clash between two groups has been reported at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Men walking with sticks were seen on campus. Reports say that outsiders were involved in the fight as well.

Delhi | Two students injured in a clash between two groups of students in JNU over a personal dispute: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

According to agency reports, the clash broke out due to a personal dispute. Two students have been injured according to Delhi Police.

More details awaited.