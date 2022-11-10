topStoriesenglish
BREAKING: Clash breaks out between two groups at JNU, men seen walking with sticks

BREAKING: Clash broke out at JNU over personal disputes, injuring two students, according to Delhi Police

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 07:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BREAKING: Clash breaks out between two groups at JNU, men seen walking with sticks

New Delhi: A clash between two groups has been reported at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Men walking with sticks were seen on campus. Reports say that outsiders were involved in the fight as well. 

According to agency reports, the clash broke out due to a personal dispute. Two students have been injured according to Delhi Police. 

More details awaited. 

