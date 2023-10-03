Earthquake In Chandigarh Today: Moderate Tremors Hit Punjab Capital

Earthquake In Chandigarh: According to the National Centre for Seismology, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Nepal at a depth of 5 km, causing severe tremors in Chandigarh and the Delhi-NCR area also. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal”, the National Center for Seismology posted on X (formerly twitter).

The earthquake was felt in areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Following the second earthquake, residents in Delhi-NCR experienced significant tremors and left their offices and high-rise buildings. In less than a half-hour, two earthquakes struck, the first with a magnitude of 4.6 and the second with a magnitude of 6.2. According to the NCS, both earthquakes originated in Nepal.