DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE

BREAKING: ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal For 5th Time In Excise Policy Case

The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the fourth summons which he skipped terming it illegal two weeks back.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the fourth summons which he skipped terming it illegal two weeks back.

