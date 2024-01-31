BREAKING: ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal For 5th Time In Excise Policy Case
The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the fourth summons which he skipped terming it illegal two weeks back.
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the fourth summons which he skipped terming it illegal two weeks back.
