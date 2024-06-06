BREAKING: JD(U) Demands Railways, Finance, Agriculture Ministries - Sources

Following PM Narendra Modi's meeting with National Democratic Alliance leaders on Wednesday, sources reveal that JD(U) has asked for Railways, Finance, and Agriculture Ministries. In the heat of the election results, JD(U) leaders have begun arriving at the residence of Bihar CM and party leader Nitish Kumar. Here's the video:

#WATCH | Delhi: JD(U) leaders begin arriving at the residence of Bihar CM and party leader Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/O8GBfy4gyT June 6, 2024

After taking part in the National Democratic Alliance meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss the formation of the new government, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu affirmed that the TDP is with NDA.

However, in an undefined move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his arch rival RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were seen leaving for the national capital on the same flight from Patna airport, sources said.

Kumar, whose NDA-allied JD (U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, has emerged as a key player in government formation as the BJP has failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, while the INDIA bloc is also sending feelers to him.

The participation of Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the NDA meeting is a significant step as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form the government. This time, the BJP fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 and will need to rely on its allies to form a government.