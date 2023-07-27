Breaking: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Following Protests By Opposition MPs On Manipur Issue

New Delhi: Opposition MPs’ protests on Manipur issue have led to Lok Sabha proceedings being adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) MPs wore black clothes to Parliament to express their dissent over the situation in Manipur. Congress and other opposition parties want a thorough discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have staged protests and raised slogans in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, causing disruptions of the two Houses since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

In the meantime, opposition parties’ floor leaders will meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday in Parliament to talk about important issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance. After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion.



It remains to be seen whether the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will specify the date and time of the debate over the no-confidence motion passed against the Central Government by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Admi Party have issued a three-line whip to its MP's to be present in the house on July 27 and 28.