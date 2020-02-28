Breaking News: Delhi govt gives go-ahead to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case

The Delhi government on Friday gave a nod to Delhi Police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. The Delhi government gave its nod to the special cell of Delhi Police. Several others--Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Akib Hussain, Umar Gul and Mujeeb--will also be prosecuted in the 2016 incident of sedition.

A group of JNU students led by Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya had allegedly raised anti-India slogans during an event held at the varsity campus in the evening of February 9, 2016, to mark the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. It is to be noted that Zee News was the first TV news channel to have aired the controversial video clip showing several JNU students, including Khalid, Kumar and Bhattacharya, shouting anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans at the varsity campus.

The controversial video showed a gathering of JNU students raising ‘anti-national’ slogans such as ‘Kitne Afzal maaroge, ghar ghar se Afzal niklenge’, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, 'India Tere Tukde Tukde Honge', 'India Go Back' etc.

The video of the controversial February 9 event was shot by Zee News and was later sent for forensic examination to the CFSL. The video clip shot by Zee News, which came under attack from the alleged sympathisers of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang, was later found to be 100 percent authentic and not doctored.

Amid several twists and turns, the case was investigated by Delhi Police’s elite anti-terrorism Special Cell unit.