Breaking News: NEET PG exam postponed by 4 months amid COVID pandemic

The decision to postpone the NEET-PG exam was taken a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the country. He reviewed various measures to augment human resources to manage the prevailing COVID situation effectively.

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Post Graduate) was on Monday (May 3) postponed for at least four months amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The decision to postpone the NEET-PG exam was taken a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the country. He reviewed various measures to augment human resources to manage the prevailing COVID situation effectively.

"NEET-PG postponed for at least 4 months, this will make large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties," an official statement from PMO said today.

The Prime Minister's Office further said that that it has authorised key decisions to boost the availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19. IT further added that medical personnel completing 100 days of COVID duties would be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitment.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on April 15, 2021, announced the postponement of the NEET PG exam amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. 

