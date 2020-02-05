Breaking News: Urvashi Chudawala, facing sedition charges, files anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai

Urvashi Chudawala who has been accused of sedition for raising anti-national slogans in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on February 1, has filed an anticipatory bail application to avoid arrest. Mumbai sessions court is likely to hear the petition today (February 5).

The 21-year-old trans-identified student from TISS, whose given name at birth is Urvashi but uses the name Kris Chudawala was absconding ever since the FIR had been registered against her and 50 others.

Live TV

Before registering the FIR, the Mumbai Police called Urvashi Chudawala but she did not pick up the call. After this, Mumbai Police reached Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) where she is studying M.A in Media and Culture at Tata Institute of Social Science. The police came to know that she was not in her hostel for the past couple of days.

After this, a team of police reached Urvashi's house in Thane. Urvashi's mother, Reena Chudawala, told the police that she did not know the whereabouts of her daughter, Reena assured the police that she will co-operate with the police and she recorded her statement at the Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The slogans were raised on February 1, 2020 during the "Queer Azadi Gathering 2020" at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Further investigation is being conducted by the Azad Maidan Police Station. The case had been filed under sections 124 A, 153 B, 505, 34 of the CrPC.

At the gathering in Azad Maidan, slogans in support of Jawarharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam at the `Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020` at Azad Maidan on February 1.