PM Narendra Modi Writes Letter To Meera Majhi, Sends Gifts For Her Family

NEW DELHI: Days after paying a surprise visit to her home in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now written a letter to Meera Majhi and sent gifts for her family, sources said on Wednesday. The Prime Minister extended his goodwill by sending thoughtful gifts to Meera's family.

Gifts From The Prime Minister

The package included a charming tea set, a drawing book with a vibrant array of colours, and more, adding a personal touch to the Prime Minister's gesture. This act of kindness followed PM Modi's unannounced visit to Meera Manjhi's residence during his tour of Ayodhya.

PM Modi's Ayodhya Tour

During the Ayodhya tour, PM Modi inaugurated several key development projects, setting the stage for the grand inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22. Notably, Meera Manjhi, a beneficiary of the Ujjawala scheme, was among the individuals he interacted with during his visit.

#WATCH | Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary Meera expresses her happiness on meeting PM Modi.



PM Modi had tea at Meera's house, during his Ayodhya tour today. https://t.co/JsgzsOhHZX pic.twitter.com/RUJwRr6Ojz — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

Meera Majhi - An Ujjawala Beneficiary In The Spotlight

Meera Manjhi, residing in Ayodhya with her family, was caught by surprise when the Prime Minister graced her home. As a beneficiary of the 10th crore under the Ujjawala scheme, she shared her experience with reporters. Unaware of the visit, she recounted the Prime Minister's interest in the benefits derived from the scheme and even her daily cooking routine.

Warm Exchange At Meera's Home

In a heartwarming video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen entering Meera's house. Despite family members attempting to touch his feet, the Prime Minister humbly urged them not to. His visit aimed to connect with the family that represented the monumental 10 crore milestone in gas cylinder distribution.

Inaugurations And Personal Connections

PM Modi's Ayodhya tour included the inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the flagging off of two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains. Meera Manjhi's home visit was sandwiched between these official ceremonies, showcasing the Prime Minister's ability to balance formal events with personal connections.

Awas Scheme And Ujjawala Impact

During the visit, Meera expressed her gratitude for the Awas scheme, sharing that her family now had a home. She highlighted the positive impact of the Ujjawala scheme, emphasizing the convenience it brought to her life. Cooking on gas not only saved time but also provided her with more quality time to spend with her children.

In this blend of official duties and personal interactions, PM Modi's visit to Meera Manjhi's home stands as a symbol of leadership connected to the grassroots, making a meaningful impact on individual lives.