Punjab Vaccine rule

BREAKING - Punjab: No vaccination, no salary! CHECK NEW RULE for monthly payment to govt staff

Punjab today made it mandatory for government staff to submit their vaccination certificates in order to receive their monthly salary. A person can be fully vaccinated or have taken at least one dose in order to get his/her salary.

BREAKING - Punjab: No vaccination, no salary! CHECK NEW RULE for monthly payment to govt staff

Punjab today made it mandatory for government staff to submit their vaccination certificates in order to receive their monthly salary. A person can be fully vaccinated or have taken at least one dose in order to get his/her salary. They will mandatorily have to upload the certificates on the Punjab government's job portal. The certificates have to be uploaded on the state's iHRMS or Integrated Human Resource Management System website. 

