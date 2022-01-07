हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BREAKING: Supreme Court allows NEET-PG counselling, upholds validity of OBC, EWS quotas

The Supreme Court, in its interim order, allowed resumption of NEET-PG counselling as per notified criteria for year 2021-22.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (January 7, 2021), in its interim order, allowed resumption of NEET-PG counselling as per notified criteria for year 2021-22. The Apex court upheld the validity of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS) quotas.

Supreme Court allows 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as existing criteria this year.

However, the top court added that it would decide on the rationale of criteria of Rs 8 lakh income for EWS category in March this year.

Earlier, a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna during the hearing on Thursday observed and said, "We have been hearing this matter for two days, we must start counselling in the national interest."

NEET-PG counselling has been on hold as the case was pending before the top court. The Bench asked the parties to file their written submissions in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre contended that any revised criteria should be made applicable prospectively and the present counselling and admission should be held as per the existing criteria.

The government also defended the OBC reservation as well as the Rs 8 lakh income criterion for determining EWS.

(With agency inputs)

