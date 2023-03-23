Rahul Gandhi Sentenced To 2 Years In Jail In Defamation Case By Gujarat Court

Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court on Thursday (March 23) and sentenced to two years of imprisonment. However, later he was granted bail. The defamation case pertained to his remarks on the 'Modi surname' during a political rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019. He had allegedly said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname." This was ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the same year.

The advocate for BJP MLA Purnesh Modi who filed the complaint against Gandhi told reporters that the Surat court has granted the Congress MP bail for 30 days and until an appeal, the 2-year jail sentence is suspended by the court.

"Rahul Gandhi has been convicted u/s 499 and 500 of IPC. The sentence awarded is for 2 years and against that sentence, he has plead that he may be released on bail till the appeal period as per law, the Court has granted him bail for 30 days and until appeal, the sentence is suspended by the Court," Ketan Reshamwala told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi expressed his contentment at the court's judgement against Rahul Gandhi who was present at the court for the verdict.

"I welcome the judgement of the court," said BJP MLA Purnesh Modi as quoted by ANI.

Gujarat | Surat District Court sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.



He was later granted bail by the court. https://t.co/qmGNBIMTaF — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and former Gujarat minister had filed the complaint against Rahul Gandhi. He had alleged that the Congress leader defamed the entire Modi community by purportedly saying, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Ahead of the verdict, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi had told PTI that Rahul Gandhi will respect the court's judgment and the Congress will standby in support of their leader. "He has made it clear that we respect the court whatever its judgment. We will welcome our leader and show him our support. The Congress cannot be browbeaten with cases like these," Doshi told PTI.