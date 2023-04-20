'Modi Surname' Case: Surat Court Rejects Rahul's Plea Against Conviction; Congress To Move High Court

A sessions court in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. A stay order could have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as Member of Parliament (MP). Some senior Congress leaders said that the party will now appeal against the order in the Gujarat High Court.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera had on last Thursday reserved its verdict for April 20 on Gandhi's application for a stay on conviction pending his appeal against a lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.